Over 97% of Corruption Crimes in Russia Detected in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The detection rate of corruption crimes in Russia in 2016 amounted to over 97 percent, Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chayka said, in a report on the rule of law obtained by Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The crime detection rate is still high, remaining at over 97 percent," the report said.

The number of crimes committed by organized groups and criminal networks which had been detected by the Russian Interior Ministry, Federal Security Service and other authorities in 2016 rose by 16 percent from 619 to 720, the report showed. The number of detected crimes related to large or especially large sums of money or causing major material loss also increased by 16 percent from 3,800 to 4,400.

According to the document, more than 14,000 cases of bribery were detected in 2016, which is 4.4 percent more than last year's figure of 13,938.

The number of the accused on charges of corruption shrank by 1.6 percent in 2016 from 15,221 to 15,207 people. The number of criminal cases related to corruption also showed a decrease with 13,996 cases filed in court in 2015 compared to 13,774 cases in 2016.

The number of solved cases rose in 2016 by 4.4 percent to 1,287.

The number of acquittals of criminal cases related to corruption declined by 6.1 percent, according to the report.