Register
10:23 GMT +324 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov sails together with the Russian Northern Fleet's carrier battle group through the English Channel

    Russia to Modernize the Admiral Kuznetsov, Forego Building New Aircraft Carrier

    © Sputnik/ Website Dover-Marina.com
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 13120

    The modernization of the flagship of the Russian Navy, the aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov, will cost much less than building a brand-new ship of the same class, Navy Veterans’ Union co-chairman Viktor Blytov said in a radio interview on Saturday.

    “The addition of modern systems of electronic warfare, communication and replacing the ship’s aviation network could cost an estimated 40 billion rubles ($715 mln). I guess this is not too much,” Blytov said.

    He added that the construction of a new aircraft carrier would set Russia back about $5 bln. Traditionally Russia has relied upon submarines rather than carrier groups. Japan and Italy are the only countries besides the United States to have more than one aircraft carrier in service.

    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser in Severomorsk. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Eshenko
    Repair of Russian Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier Will Begin This Year
    In March, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Vice Adm. Viktor Bursuk, said that repair work on the Admiral Kuznetsov would start this year. He added that there would be no serious changes made to the ship, and that fault detection would be carried out to determine the repair dateline.

    Bursuk pointed out that the amount of funds, which the government has allotted for renovating the ship, would be "sufficient to ensure its maintenance and the restoration of its technical readiness."

    The Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia’s sole aircraft carrier, was commissioned in 1990 and has not undergone any major overhauls following a two-year refit between 1996 and 1998.

    In October 2016, a Russian naval group, headed by the Admiral Kuznetsov which also included the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser and, the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, and support vessels, deployed for three months to the Mediterranean Sea to support Russian combat operations in Syria.

    During the three-month deployment, Russian carrier-based aircraft conducted 420 sorties, destroying 1,252 terrorist targets in Syria.

    Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier deployed in Syria for the first time ever
    © Sputnik/ Russian Defense Ministry
    WATCH Russian Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier Return Home After Syria Mission
    On January 6, 2017 President Vladimir Putin ordered the group to return to Russia's Northern Fleet base after a new Syrian ceasefire was announced in late December 2016. The group returned to the base on February 8.

    In April, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate returned to the Russian Navy's permanent group in the Mediterranean Sea shortly after the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Repair of Russian Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier Will Begin This Year
    Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Carrier Crew Ready for Next Mission After Syria
    Tags:
    military operation in Syria, cost, aircraft carrier, modernization, Pyotr Velikiy battlecruiser, Admiral Kuznetsov, Admiral Grigorovich frigate, Navy Veterans’ Union, Russian Navy, Viktor Blytov, Viktor Bursuk, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok