Trump to Sign Executive Order on Offshore Drilling by Friday

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Trump to Sign Executive Order Probing Security Threat of US Steel Imports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In total, Trump will sign 32 executive orders by Friday including those related to the spheres of cybersecurity and agriculture, the news outlet said Sunday.

The issue of extending offshore drilling has long been controversial in the United States due to environmental concerns. In December 2016, then US President Barack Obama took action to ban oil and gas drilling off the northern shores of Alaska in both the Chukchi and Beaufort seas, as well as along the US East Cost and a month later Ryan Zinke, who was a US Interior Secretary nominee at the moment, said the new administration should revise Obama's regulations on new gas or oil drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean.

Trump, who beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the November 8 presidential elections in the United States, was inaugurated on January 20.