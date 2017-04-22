Russian PM Approves CIS Members' Draft Agreement on Nuclear Energy Use

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has approved the draft agreement of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on convergence of approaches in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, according to the document published on the Russian government website Saturday.

"The agreement stipulates the principles, on which the activities on convergence of approaches in normative-legal and normative-technical regulation will be based, as well as the conformity assessment, standardization, accreditation and metrological support in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy, taking into account the CIS countries’ national legislation," the document read.

The agreement is aimed at providing a basis to improve national and intergovernmental law framework, which will be well-coordinated between the members of the CIS, according to the paper.

The document was approved by the CIS economic council on December 9, 2016, it does not contradict with the treaty of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The CIS is a regional organization formed by former Soviet Union members in the 1990s. The organization aims to promote economic, political and cultural cooperation.