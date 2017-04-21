Register
    A panoramic sight of Bakhchisarai in south Crimea.

    Russia Takes Calmly Ukrainian Protests Over Crimea - Deputy FM

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Russia
    0 13710

    Moscow is unperturbed by continued notes of protest from Ukraine over Crimea and the ongoing international forum in the city of Yalta, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik on Friday.

    Crimea, Russia. Yalta as seen from the Black Sea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Italian Lawmakers to Attend Yalta Int'l Economic Forum in Crimea in April
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed "strong protest" against Russia holding the Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) in Crimea, which seceded from Ukraine and rejoined Russia three years ago but is still claimed by Kiev.

    "I think these notes of protest should be taken calmly, they are emulating political activity while we are carrying on about our business. So it is important to understand the real value of such documents while maintaining diplomatic politeness," Karasin said.

    The three-day forum in the southern Crimean port city of Yalta has been underway since Thursday. The event is bringing together over 1,500 participants from 40 countries, including European politicians, entrepreneurs and public figures, who are expected to sign investment deals worth over $1 billion.

    Crimea seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of local voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. Ukraine did not recognize the vote and continues to issue notes of protests following each visit to Crimea by political figures from Russia and other countries.

