Russian Duma Resubmits Law on Stripping Citizenship Obtained for Terror Means

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, a source from the lower house told Sputnik that the bill had initially been withdrawn to so that the text could have been reworked.

"The law has already been submitted," Krasheninnikov told reporters.

The lawmaker explained that the draft law did not intend to strip citizenship of those who were proven to have carried out a terrorist attack, but rather to void the decision of giving the citizenship to those who had obtained it by using false documents or under false premises while actually intending to commit terrorist or extremist crimes in Russia.