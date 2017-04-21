Crimean Tatars' Public Organizations Work Freely in Russia - Kremlin

"Actually, there are no restrictions on the functioning of public organizations of Russian citizens — Crimean Tatars. There are various extremist manifestations, extremist organizations and, as everywhere else in Russia, extremist manifestations will be prosecuted in line with the law, and everything that is not prohibited is allowed — both social activities, political and other, there are no problems here," Peskov told reporters.
The ICJ, UN’s top court based in The Hague, said Ukraine initiated legal proceedings against Russia on January 16 of this year when it accused Russia of funneling weapons, military equipment, people and money to war-torn eastern Ukraine through their common border.
Kiev also accused Russia of racial discrimination of minorities in the Black Sea republic of Crimea, which reunited with Russia after a March 2014 referendum. Ukrainian authorities claimed probes into alleged disappearances of Crimean Tatars were not conducted promptly and that Ukrainian-language education was restricted.
Russia has many times denied being part of the three-year conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives, according to the United Nations. Russia’s representative at the Hague process Roman Kolodkin said Kiev’s call for ICJ measures against Moscow lacked both "judicial and factual" prerequisites and urged Ukraine to abide by the Minsk deal to restore peace.
