Shooter Attacks FSB Office in Russian Far East Killing 1 Officer, 1 Visitor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The FSB said later that the identity of the perpetrator was established, he is a native of the Khabarovsk Territory Konev A.V., born in 1999. There is evidence of him belonging to a neo-Nazi group.

"On April 21, at 5:02 p.m. local time [03:02 GMT April 20], an unknown person entered the reception of the FSB in the Khabarovsk Territory, and… started shooting at the people who were in the waiting room. An FSB officer was killed along with one of two visitors, citizens of the CIS countries, the second was wounded. The attacker was killed," the statement read.

The agency added that all the necessary operational and investigative measures were being conducted at the scene.