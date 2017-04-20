RT Editor-in-Chief Offers Education Ministry to Make Social Media Project on WW2

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Simonyan said that earlier RT had implemented a large project dedicated to the centenary of the Russian revolution. The project was made in a new format: an online space was created on Twitter, where all participants of the historic events of 1917 had "own" social media accounts, to which anyone could subscribe.

"There is no doubt that the project dedicated to World War II will have an even greater response and maybe together with the Ministry of Education it could be somehow implemented," Simonyan said.

The editor-in-chief added that the project on the revolution was covered in major media outlets, as even foreign journalists from The Guardian and The Wall Street Journal had subscribed to the fictional social media "accounts" of historical Russian figures.