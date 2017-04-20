Register
13:56 GMT +320 April 2017
    President of the Russian Football Union, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko and Zabivaka, official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, at the opening of the FIFA main ticket office

    Calls to Deprive Russia of FIFA World Cup Have No Prospects - Russian Deputy PM

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia
    Calls made by several foreign politicians to take the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from Russia have no chance at success, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Thursday.

    Moscow metro presents FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 train
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Russia to Ensure High Level of Security at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Earlier this week, US Senator Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino urging him to "reconsider the decision to host the 2018 World Cup in Russia" citing alleged actions by Moscow that are inconsistent with FIFA's values.

    "The calls to deprive [Russia] of the FIFA World Cup are prospectless… Football should be beyond politics. We are not very concerned about it," Mutko, who is also the chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Local Organizing Committee, told reporters.

    He added that the anti-Russia claims concerning the World Cup would continue in the future, however they had no relations to the sphere of sports.

    Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup on June 15-July 15, 2018. The country was awarded the right to host the event in December 2010.

    Russia to Ensure High Level of Security at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Russia Able to Provide Top Security at FIFA World Events
    Russian 2018 FIFA Organizing Committee Meets UK Police to Discuss Security
    FIFA, Vitaly Mutko, Richard Blumenthal, Russia
