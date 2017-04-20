Register
    Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon arrives to deliver his speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Western Demands for Russia to Leave Crimea 'Futile' - Fillon

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Russia
    0 19630

    French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said that Russia will never leave its historic peninsula of Crimea, so it is "futile" for the West to demand Moscow to abandon the region which holds the nation's cultural roots.

    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Fillon: Le Pen in Presidential Run-Off Would Prove 'Things Are Not Going Well'
    PARIS (Sputnik) Russia will never leave its historic peninsula of Crimea, so it is "futile" for the West to demand Moscow to abandon the region which holds the nation's cultural roots, French presidential candidate Francois Fillon told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

    "It is futile to demand that Russia should leave Crimea, it will never happen…. Nobody can deny that from historic, cultural and linguistic points of view Crimea is Russian," Fillon said.

    According to Fillon, two basic and contradictory principles should be taken into account when speaking about the Crimea issue: respect of borders and the right of the people to self-determination.

    Fillon added that the Crimea issue can be settled with the help of a special UN-brokered international conference.

    Crimea, seceded from Ukraine and rejoined Russia in March 2014, after a referendum determined that almost 97 percent of the region's population were in favor of the move. Sevastopol, which has the status of a Russian federal city, supported the reunification with 95.6 percent of votes. The referendum was held after the February 2014 coup in Ukraine. Kiev, as well as the European Union, the United States and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

    According to the latest OpinionWay poll, Fillon has 20 percent of projected votes for Sunday's first round of the election. He is expected to trail behind independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to receive 23 percent of votes, and far-right candidate and National Front party leader Marine Le Pen, who is projected to receive 22 percent. Far-left hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon is forecast to receive 19 percent of votes.

