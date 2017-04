© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Foreign Investors Praise for Russian Business Environment Grows by 17% in 1 Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a national environmental safety strategy until 2025, according to a decree published Thursday.

"Approve the attached Russian environmental safety strategy for the period up to 2025," the decree published on an online portal of legal information states.

It gives the Russian government three months to approve a plan of measures to implement the strategy.

