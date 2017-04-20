Naval Group of Russia's Pacific Fleet Makes Port Call in Philippines' Manila

–

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik)A group of warships from Russia's Pacific Fleet on Thursday arrived at the port of Manila, where the ships' crew will conduct a meeting with the leadership of the Philippine Navy, a spokesman for the Pacific Fleet Vladimir Matveev said.

"Today, a group of the Pacific Fleet's warships, comprising the flagship of the Pacific Fleet, the Guards missile cruiser Varyag and the Pechenga tanker arrived at the port of Manila (the Philippines). Within the framework of the visit, the sailors of the Pacific Fleet will meet with the representatives of the Philippine Navy's leadership and with the Russian ambassador to the Philippines," Matveev said.

According to the official, the naval mission of Russian warships in the Asia-Pacific region started on April 1 and is aimed at enhancing naval ties with countries in the region.

He added that Varyag and Pechenga had already paid a visit to the South Korean port of Busan earlier this month.

