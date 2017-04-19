Gazprom-Wintershall Joint Venture Starts Oil Production in Danish North Sea

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Wintershall Noordzee B.V., a joint-venture between Dutch Wintershall and Russian energy giant Gazprom has begun oil production using its production platform in the Danish North Sea basin, the company said in a press release Wednesday.

"Wintershall Noordzee B.V. has commenced production from its first own-operated Danish oil field. The Ravn field produces oil from a depth of approximately 4,000 meters via a newly constructed production platform in the Danish North Sea, some 300 kilometers [186.4 miles] North of the Dutch town of Den Helder," the press release read.

Wintershall Noordzee B.V. owns a 63.64 percent share in the Ravn field. The Danish state-owned oil and gas company Nordsofonden holds the remaining 36.36 percent as licensing partner.

Wintershall Noordzee B.V is a 50-50 joint venture between Gazprom International and Wintershall Holding established in September 2015, which develops and produces oil and gas in the southern North Sea near the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark. Wintershall itself has been active in the region since 1965.

