Russia's FSB Eliminates Two Central Asian Would-Be Terrorists in Vladimir Region

Russia's FSB Stamps Out Online Extremist Group Recruiting Militants for Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two immigrants from Central Asia, who were related to recruiters of international terrorists and who expressed readiness to commit terrorist acts in Russia, have been killed in the Vladimir region during a detention attempt, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement Wednesday.

"Officers of Russia's FSB, as a result of a clash during an attempted detention, neutralized two citizens of one of the countries of the Central Asian region, born in 1991 and 1987, who were in the Vladimir region. They offered active armed resistance," the statement said.

"They were in contact with recruiters of international terrorist organizations, showed interest in improvised explosive devices making technology and expressed their readiness to commit terrorist acts on the territory of Russia," it said.

The FSB said components for making a bomb, a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a handgun and ammunition were seized from the suspected terrorists.