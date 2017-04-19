Russian PM Outlines These Three Priorities in Forming Budget

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will prioritize national security, infrastructure and human investment in forming its budget, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an annual report to lawmakers Wednesday.

"When forming the budget, we will proceed from three fundamental principles. The money should first be invested in a person. Second, the implementation of infrastructure projects, and third, to ensure national security," Medvedev said.

In 2016, Russia's budget deficit totaled 3.5 percent of GDP.