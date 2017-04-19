Autonomous Secret Cells Formed to Commit High-Profile Terrorist Acts - Moscow

–

STAVROPOL (Russia) (Sputnik)Terrorists form autonomous secret cells to carry out high-profile attacks, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Wednesday.

"Attempts are registered to form autonomous conspiratorial terrorist and independent terrorist cells to commit resonant terrorist acts," Patrushev said during a visiting conference in the North Caucasus.

He said the "tense" regional situation also had to do with the "growing propaganda and recruitment activities of international terrorist and extremist organizations… financed, as a rule, from abroad."

