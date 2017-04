MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Abror Azimov was detained on the western outskirts of Moscow on Monday and delivered to the Investigative Committee.

"The motion on Azimov's arrest was filed with the court," Basmanny District Court spokeswoman Yunona Tsareva said.

Azimov is suspected of training the April 3 St. Petersburg subway suicide bomber Akbarzhon Dzhalilov.

The blast killed 14 and wounded over 50 people.