Russian Far Eastern Kamchatka Region Hit by 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (Russia) (Sputnik) – Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula was hit on Tuesday by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake, spokesperson for Kamchatka’s department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

“The seismic event occurred Tuesday in the morning local time on the south-eastern shore of Kamchatka near the volcanoes of Khodutka and Ksudach. The epicenter was located at the depth of 120 kilometers [about 75 miles], 130 kilometers south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy,” the spokesperson said.

He added that tremors were not felt in settlements on the Kamchatka peninsula.

There are no reports about damages and casualties.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes.