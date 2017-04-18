Russian Far Eastern Kamchatka Region Hit by 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake

“The seismic event occurred Tuesday in the morning local time on the south-eastern shore of Kamchatka near the volcanoes of Khodutka and Ksudach. The epicenter was located at the depth of 120 kilometers [about 75 miles], 130 kilometers south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy,” the spokesperson said.
He added that tremors were not felt in settlements on the Kamchatka peninsula.
There are no reports about damages and casualties.
Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes.
