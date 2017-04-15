Holy Fire Delivered From Jerusalem to Moscow for Easter Liturgy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Holy Fire was delivered by the Fond of Andrey Pervozvanny (FAP) in a special lamp, and it will be handed to the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill for the Easter Liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Hundreds of believers met the delegation at the Vnukovo airport to light torches and bring them to their homes and other churches.

Earlier in the day, the Holy Fire from Jerusalem arrived in Moscow.

The Holy Fire symbolizes the miraculous light of the Resurrection of Christ and is considered a shrine for Christians. Holy Fire's appearance on the eve of Orthodox Easter after prayers of the Orthodox Patriarch, the clergy and thousands of pilgrims is called "the Miracle of the Holy Fire [Holy Light]."

This year, all Christians are celebrating Easter on April 16.