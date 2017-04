Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 370) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Easter Services Begin at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov Colored Eggs and Easter Cakes: How Russians Celebrate Easter

This year, all Christians are celebrating Easter on April 16.

Earlier in the day, the Holy Fire from Jerusalem arrived in Moscow.

The Holy Fire symbolizes the miraculous light of the Resurrection of Christ and is considered a shrine for Christians. Holy Fire's appearance on the eve of Orthodox Easter after prayers of the Orthodox Patriarch, the clergy and thousands of pilgrims is called "the Miracle of the Holy Fire [Holy Light]."