Holy Fire From Jerusalem Arrives in Moscow for Easter (VIDEO)

Earlier in the day, the Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Israeli city of Jerusalem.

​

Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III handed it to those who gathered inthe church, including to the delegation which delivered the Holy Fire in special lamps to Moscow.

The Holy Fire symbolizes the miraculous light of the Resurrection of Christ and is considered a shrine for Christians. Holy Fire's appearance on the eve of Orthodox Easter after prayers of the Orthodox Patriarch, the clergy and thousands of pilgrims is called "the Miracle of the Holy Fire [Holy Light]."

This year, all Christians are celebrating Easter on April 16.