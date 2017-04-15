Register
18:45 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Arctic continental shelf

    The North Pole: The World's Next 'Battleground'

    © Flickr/ U.S. Geological Survey/ Patrick Kelley, U.S. Coast Guard
    Russia
    Get short URL
    341530

    Russia and Denmark could carve up the North Pole after their separate claims to the world’s icy peak get a nod from the United Nations.

    Russia and Denmark could partition the Lomonosov Ridge, an underwater mountain range, which runs across the North Pole that splits the Arctic in two, if a UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) allows them to expand their continental shelves northward, Leopold Lobkovsky, deputy director of the Institute of Oceanic Studies in Moscow, told Radio Sputnik.

    “The Lomonosov Ridge connects our continental shelf with Denmark’s, that’s why we can extend and they can extend. If our claims are approved Russia and Denmark could carve it up somewhere around the North Pole,” Lobkovsky said.

    In early August 2015, Russia submitted a partially revised application to the United Nations seeking to enlarge its continental shelf limits in the Arctic Ocean. The application included Russia’s scientifically substantiated claim for expanding the shelf area in the Murmansk-North Pole-Chukotka triangle.

    An Arctic dawn. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    Russia Has No Plans to Change UN Arctic Shelf Expansion Bid Amid Danish Claims
    The updated application also refers to unsettled Russian-Danish issues of the delimitation of maritime territories. Denmark’s application dated December 2014 for the shelf north of Greenland concerns a major part of the territory Russia applies for – particularly, the polar territory and part of the Lomonosov Ridge.

    In keeping with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, a country wishing to expand its shelf needs to prove that the underwater features adjacent to it are natural geological extensions of the country’s continental shelf.

    A coastal state can always claim its rights to the shelf within the distance of 200 nautical miles from the coastline.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political analyst Alexei Gusev said that other countries could also demand their share of the Arctic Ocean. These countries are Canada, the US, Norway, Iceland, Sweden and Finland.

    Gusev believes, however, that the Russian and Danish claims  are more preferable.

    "Why? Because the Lomonosov Ridge runs from Russia via the North Pole to Greenland, which is Danish territory. We and Denmark could settle this issue between us as part of the proposed division of the Lomonosov Ridge. They haven’t responded yet, arguing that it’s up the UN commission to decide,” Gusev noted.

    He added that because the Arctic seabed is believed to hold up to 22 percent of the global resources of oil and gas he expected a tough fight ahead.

    “I think that it won’t be long before major plays join in the fray. China’s for one, has already said that it has its own interests in the Arctic, so I think it’s going to be a tough battle,” Alexei Gusev warned.

    On December 20, 2001, Russia sent an application to the CLCS to expand its Arctic shelf beyond the 200-mile area, which means the right to include the underwater space near the northern coast (contiguous to the Arctic Ocean) and the eastern coast (contiguous to the Pacific Ocean) in its continental shelf.

    Russian Arctic National Park expedition
    © Sputnik/ Vera Kostamo
    Shelf Life: Russia's Arctic Claims Pose No Danger
    In June 2002, the application was examined and declined due to the lack of details on the bottom relief maps and justification of the continental nature of the above-mentioned ridges and their connection with the Siberian shelf.

    Russia’s current, partially revised application is corroborated by the results of a 10-year complex geological and geophysical research conducted in the Arctic water area, including full-scale expeditions engaging ice-breakers and special research vessels.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Has No Plans to Change UN Arctic Shelf Expansion Bid Amid Danish Claims
    Russia Set to Present Arctic Shelf Expansion Bid to New UN Commission in August
    Shelf Life: Russia's Arctic Claims Pose No Danger
    Tags:
    hydrocarbons, claims, continental shelf, North Pole, Arctic, UN, Institute of Oceanic Studies, Alexei Gusev, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      leyshon9
      The North Pole: The World's Next 'Battleground' ----- well thank heavens for this as I was becoming very upset that we had no place to declare war on the Planet Earth. love ya --by
    • Reply
      avatar
      leyshon9
      I don't know why the word worth was placed in my first comment but it should read, "war".
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      The Danes wouldn't have much use of it though, as their claims to the region are attached to their Greenland colony which will be independent shortly, so it's right back to their little NATO sandpit in the North Sea. So sad, really....
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok