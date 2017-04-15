Total of 39 People Remain at Hospitals After St. Petersburg Metro Blast

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — A total of 39 people injured in the terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg metro remain in hospitals, the city’s Deputy Governor Anna Mityanina said Friday.
"As of 7 p.m. local time [16:00 GMT] on April 14 one more victim has been transferred to the outpatient treatment. 39 remain in hospitals," Mityanina posted on her Twitter account.
On April 3, an explosion hit a subway car on a stretch between two subway stations in the center of St. Petersburg, leaving over 50 people injured. Russia’s Investigative Committee said that a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz descent Akbarzhon Jalilov was the prime suspect, but did not rule out the possibility of the perpetrator having accomplices.
