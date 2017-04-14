Moldova President Accepts Putin’s Invitation to Attend Victory Day Parade

CHISINAU (Moldova) (Sputnik) — The bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Chisinau and Moldova’s internal political situation were also discussed during the talks with Putin, the Moldovan president added.

“Accepted invitation of Vladimir Putin to visit Victory Day Parade in Moscow at the Red Square as well as to take part and speak at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in the beginning of June,” Dodon said on Facebook.

Besides, Dodon thanked leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states for their support in promoting cooperation between the union and Moldova.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said the Supreme Council of the EAEU has approved the decision to grant Moldova an observer status.

In March, Dodon signed a memorandum of cooperation with the EAEU. During the talks with Putin in January, the Moldovan president expressed interest in Moldova participating in the EAEU as an observer. He stressed that Moldovan-EU Association Agreement had failed to meet the expectations and led to the loss of the country's share on the Russian market and the drop in exports volume to the European Union.