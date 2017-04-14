No Understanding Yet on New US Administration's Outlook - Kremlin

© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko Russia, US Still Differ on Reported Idlib Chemical Attack After Tillerson Visit

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the relations between Russia and the United States, said Friday that Moscow does not yet have an understanding about the outlook of the new US administration.

"It's not about the secretary of state, it's about the administration as a whole. There is no such feeling yet and there is no understanding about the international outlook of the new administration. The process of forming that administration has not ended yet… President [Vladimir] Putin is very patient and consistent in his approaches, so he is patient enough to wait until this international outlook becomes clear," Peskov said.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.