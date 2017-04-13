PornHub Unblocked in Russia Following Dramatic Standoff With Watchdog

The access to the international version of PornHub is available; however.ru site domain is still blocked.

In order to access the website, the user needs to state his date of birth and agree to take “responsibility for his actions on the site,” as well as “complying with social norms.”

Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky said that the decision to remove the block was made April 7, which is the birthday of Runet.

Today @Pornhub was debanned in Russia. Hands on, guys!!!! — Anatoly Romanov (@AtollyTol) April 13, 2017

@Pornhub U are now legal in Russia. Thanks for the best B-day gift — Казимир Свидригайлов (@Kadnyrlyhsh) April 13, 2017

The decision to block PornHub was made back in September 2016.

Russia’s online community had reacted to the decision by launching a satirical video campaign, mocking the regulator on social networks and creating various humorous memes.

One of the most prominent protests had been a Facebook campaign with the hashtag #rospornobzor ("Russian porn review").

At that time, Roskomnadzor actually gave suggestions to upset users, advising them on different ways to fix their personal life.

In one tweet a user said that if PornHub is blocked, what is an alternative that people can use?

To that, Roskomnadzor suggested that the user should “meet someone in real life” as an alternative.

Other pornographic sites, such as Brazzers and YouPorn still remain blocked in Russia.