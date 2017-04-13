Register
    Singer Yulia Samoilova, Russia's representative at Eurovision 2017

    Russia's Channel One Cancels Eurovision Broadcast

    Russia
    Russia's Channel One canceled its live broadcast of the 2017 Eurovision contest after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) failed to settle the conflict with Kiev regarding the participation of Russian contestant Yulia Samoilova, a statement released by the broadcaster said on Thursday.

    Supporters wave flags ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 Grand Final in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 10, 2014
    Eurovision Organizer Must Decide Whether to Hold Contest in Ukraine - Senator
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The broadcaster once again drew attention to the fact that the EBU offered to replace Samoilova with another contestant or for her to participate remotely, but stressed that it considers both proposals "unacceptable."

    "Channel One received a letter from the European Broadcasting Union today, stating that the EBU failed to settle the issue of Yulia Samoilova’s participation in the Eurovision contests, with reference to the decision of the Ukrainian special services. … In this situation Channel One does not deem possible broadcasting the 2017 Eurovision Contest," the statement said, adding that the broadcaster considers Ukraine’s actions "groundless" and aimed at "politicizing the contest."

    The 2017 Eurovision contest will take place in Kiev in May, with Russia scheduled to participate in the second semifinal on May 11, and the final being set for May 13. However, the Ukrainian Security Service banned entry into the country for Samoilova for three years due to her visit to Crimea in 2015 without first obtaining a permit from Ukraine. In accordance with the country's law, Ukraine may ban entry for foreigners who had visited post-referendum Crimea without a permit from Kiev.

    Russian officials criticized Kiev's ban on Samoilova's entry to Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warning against politicizing the Eurovision.

      ViTran
      Loss of revenue ... down to Banderistan to pay !
      sapper
      I suggest all the other singers visit Crimea immediately then they have an excuse not to go to Kiev!!
      marcanhalt
      Sounds like a win-win for Kiev, in their way of thinking. They think they have just gotten away with stepping on Russia's tail. And the idea of participating from a 'remote' location is like choosing a beauty pageant contestant by means of a mailed in video taping.
