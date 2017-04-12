Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With US State Secretary Tillerson

Lavrov reiterated Moscow's calll for an "independent and thorough investigation" in both Idlib and Sha'irat incidents. "We have other affects available to us, and we are not trying to impose anything on anyone" but Moscow doesn't believe it is fair or just to place all blame on Damascus prior to an objective probe of the chemical attack. Lavrov expressed that a UN security council resolution would be counterproductive and may only legitimize accusations against Damascus. On April 14, Moscow will host Afghanistan, central Asian nations for a summit, and Lavrov has an extended an invitation to the US to allow their representation at the summit.
Lavrov and Tillerson discussed the "special responsibility" Moscow and Washington bear for maintaining "strategic stability." This will include "business-like, pragmatic" discussions on arms reductions, Lavrov said. Business interests in both nations want to reverse the trend of negative relations between Moscow and Washington, he added.
"On the whole, we all realize the current situation is far from easy, and the international situation is far from easy," and that other parties may want to try and take advantage of these tensions. "We are open to this dialogue..and not just dialogue, but [to] working together," in areas of mutual interest. "We understand each other bettter after today's talks," Lavrov noted.
Tillerson said Washington's belief that Assad planned and executed a chemical attack is "conclusive" and said it is not the first time Damascus has used chemical warfare since 2011. Lavrov disagreed: "Russia insists on an objective investigation." There is "no proof" that Washington's account of what happened in Idlib is true, Lavrov said.
"They have brought this on themselves," Tillerson said of international pressure against Assad. "We think its important that Assad's departure is done in an orderly way," he added. "the final outcome in our view does not provide a role for Assad or the Assad family. We will not accept that, we don't believe the world will accept that," Tillerson said. Lavrov said the US and Moscow are not "world's apart" on many issues, as one reporter had suggested. "We need to learn the lessons of the past, otherwise we cannot be successful in the present," he said.
For instance, in Yugoslavia, NATO "launched war" to bomb presidential areas, the Chinese embassy, and when they finally ran out ammunition, they went to the UN Security Council. "Many of these actions were in violation of the Geneva convention," Lavrov said. Similarly, in Iraq, "all the pretexts" the US used for invading the country, such as WMDs, "were fake." In Libya, an international coalition that ousted former dictator Muammar Gaddafi has not produced an positive example that might be followed for a regime change operation.
"The very statehood of Libya is even in danger right now," the Russian foreign minister pointed out. Moscow knows the "obsession" with overthrowing a dictator, Lavrov said. "We've seen all that and we all know how it's going to end."
Tillerson said cybertools have "emerged" to influence elections as well as interfere with the software systems relied on by weapons systems. "I can only confirm that we are interested in having close cooperation on cybercrime," Lavrov stated.
"The Obama administration turned down..and did not respond" to a proposal from Moscow to work together on cybercrime. Lavrov still thinks an accord can be reached: "We would welcome this kind of cooperation." With regards to the working groups, the group would respond to issues as they arise, especially "artificial" problems that may emerge.
"We discussed no further sanctions" based on recent events in Ukraine, Tillerson said. "He did not make any threats in our discussions today," Lavrov confirmed. The Russian diplomat said he is not interested in hypothetical and speculative scenarios in Syria, but that "we want to establish truth." "There is a presumption of innocence" in Syria, Lavrov said.
Lavrov said that he had requested evidence that Russia interfered with the US elections, but that he has seen nothing resembling fact.
Some parties want to "torpedo" US-Russia relations, Lavrov said, whether to achieve political goals or foreign policy gains. But there has not been anything resembling bulletproof evidence that Russia actively meddled in America's 2016 election.
Lavrov said it was a "need" for the Korean Peninsula to be de-nuclearized. This should be achieved solely through peaceful means, Lavrov noted. "With respect to Russia's complicity or knowledge in the chemical attack," the attack was conducted exclusively by the Assad regime forces, Tillerson said, adding that the US has no reason to believe Moscow aided and embedded the attack in Idlib.
Obama never struck the Al-Nusra Front in Syria, but only Daesh (ISIL) positions, indicating confused priorities on behalf of Washington. Lavrov stated that Daesh is a "much bigger threat" than Assad's regime. "If we change the regime, it is very possible we cannot defeat Daesh and that we will be defeated" Lavrov warned.The diplomats concluded the news conference by shaking hands.
Unfortunately usa don't accept to bow before any international authority. The Russian position over the chemical attack in Idlib is totally reasonable, instead the yanz want impose their truth without any clue. No agreement possible. Americans are the real "animals". I really hope Russia will not step down, in front the american arrogance. The sick men from the terror state Usa will never ever cooperate to find the THRU !!! Shall we say let bygones be bygones in this quest to save face. With this Syria incident as a backdrop let the negations begin! You guys are funny, what is the aim of the investigation?. Is to find the offender or the truth to lead to the culpable. Who is in his right mind will guide a missile to hit his own roof.? Every means and reasons are good to divert it to another man's roof that is why united nation is of no value since affair Saddam Hussein. Nothing new, pretty much the same S-400,The united states are the least suitable judges in this case because the wanted to overthrow Assad since the 80-ies. Syria is under us sanctions since then. This is why an international investigation is needed. Putin/Lavrov are fully right. I want to remind you also that just three days ago Tillerson and Trump said that " Assad must go" was non more in usa agenda...who can rely in usa now! This report about meeting is so far the best ever, we were given opportunity to read both sides to learn about points of disagreement as we are not interested in points of agreement as only disagreements could affect our future. S-400, I agree, the western establishments made their minds and nothing will change their minds. Russia should provide more advance military resources and the Syria can quickly finish with ISIS. Talk is cheap Tillerson was just repeating talking points. Lavrov was actually discussing substantive topics. Maxi, I would like all the nations in the world to be submissive as Russia is. The american dictatorship over the world would be over in five minutes! "They have brought this on themselves" Tillerson said of international pressure against Assad. This is another "false flag" event pointed at getting Assad out of Syria so the PTB can put in their pipelines through Syria that Assad won't allow. Trump has been compromised and the neocons have wrangled him into their camp somehow, probably by threats. They are headed towards an "end-all" war and are too stupid to realize it! See the war pigs still want assad gone , right and wrong , decency do not matter to these kinds of people only power and money
S-400
I have to congratulate Sputnik on that, really good report from the meeting.
Now at the beginning of report one sentence grabbed my attention and brought my blood to the boiling point which was only reaffirmed through reading of statements of both diplomats
"On April 14, Moscow will host Afghanistan, central Asian nations for a summit, and Lavrov has an extended an invitation to the US to allow their representation at the summit".
Now please, is it only me to see utter sleeziness in this invitation? I see clear sign of Stockholm syndrome in this sentence. Russian government desperately wants to please USA and plays submissive role. Who the hell are Lavrov and Putin to call USA on meeting where they have no business whatsoever.
Do they call them on their toilet as well? Revolting and humiliating, bending so low before arch enemy that can come only from the person without any self-respect and morality. Only totally corrupt and sold out people are behaving in such fashion. Putin is totally corrupt and I am asking where stands Lavrov as far as corruption as both of his bosses are corrupt over eyeballs. Russia is becoming truly a banana Republic.
I would like to know what needs to Russian people to open up their eyes and see the things as they are. Russia will at the end pay incredibly high price because they trust to wrong people. Seams to me that Tillerson knows that and is pressing hard because he believe that outcome is known.
jas
And it doesn't make any sense at all that Assad would do that under the current circumstances. A false flag is much more likely under the current circumstances.
