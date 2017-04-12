Russian MoD to Discuss 2018-2025 State Armaments Program on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry Board headed by Minister Sergei Shoigu will discuss Wednesday the draft state armaments program for 2018-2025, the ministry said in a statement.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Borisov, chief commanders and commanders of the military branches, chiefs of military headquarters will make reports on proposals for the draft program," the statement read.

The senior members of the Russian Armed Forces, representatives of the government and military-industrial complex will participate in the meeting.

The state armaments program for 2018-2025 envisages technical re-equipment of the army and naval forces in accordance with assessment of the possible threats to the country's national security.