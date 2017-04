© Photo: NewsTeam Russian Security Forces Bust Criminal Ring Suspected of Daesh Ties in Dagestan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three gunmen were killed in a skirmish with special security police and FSB operatives in Russia's Dagestan on Tuesday, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) said.

According to the NAK statement, the criminals were flagged for an ID check while driving in a car on a federal highway near the village of Tube. They opened fire at police officers from automatic weapons and attempted to escape.

"As a result of the ensuing exchange of fire, the car erupted in flames and the criminals received mortal wounds," the statement said.