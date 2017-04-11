Crashed Kaczynski Plane Audio Contains No Blast Info - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, April 10, on the seventh anniversary of the tragedy near Smolensk, the second Polish commission investigating the 2010 air crash distributed documents it worked on. The commission blamed the air crash on Russian air traffic controllers. The materials also said that even before touching the ground an explosion occurred on board the aircraft.

"No, we cannot comment on this, we do not know what this commission was guided by, on which it based its conclusions. The investigation has certain data and a recording of conversations on board, and recordings of pilots and air traffic controllers, which do not contain such evidence. In this case, we do not know what this commission could have been guided by," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the findings of the Polish commission.

On April 10, 2010, a Russia-made passenger plane carrying Kaczynski, his wife, and a number of high-ranking Polish officials crashed as it attempted to land at an airfield covered in heavy fog near Smolensk. All 96 people on board died in the crash. The Polish Defense Ministry said last year that Warsaw would restart its investigation into the crash from scratch.