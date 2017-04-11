Daesh Leaders Plotting Terrorist Attacks in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is evidence that Daesh jihadist group leaders are plotting terrorist acts in Russia, Federal Security Service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov said at a National Antiterrorism Committee session Tuesday.

"At present, a large amount of operational information is coming out indicating that leaders of terrorist groups operating in the Middle East as part of the so-called Islamic State [Daesh] are intent on carrying out terrorist attacks in various regions of the world, including in Russia," Bortnikov said.

© REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor Eight Terrorist Cell Members From Central Asia Arrested in St. Petersburg Metro Bombing Case

April 3

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack but is also checking other versions.