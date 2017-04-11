Register
13:05 GMT +3
11 April 2017
    FSB officers carry out a plan of action to secure captured terrorists in a building in anti-terrorism exercises in the sea port of Kaliningrad.

    Daesh Leaders Plotting Terrorist Attacks in Russia

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Moscow has evidence that Daesh is plotting terrorist attacks in Russia and other parts of the world.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is evidence that Daesh jihadist group leaders are plotting terrorist acts in Russia, Federal Security Service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov said at a National Antiterrorism Committee session Tuesday.

    "At present, a large amount of operational information is coming out indicating that leaders of terrorist groups operating in the Middle East as part of the so-called Islamic State [Daesh] are intent on carrying out terrorist attacks in various regions of the world, including in Russia," Bortnikov said.

    A woman lays flowers in memory of victims of a blast in St.Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor
    Eight Terrorist Cell Members From Central Asia Arrested in St. Petersburg Metro Bombing Case
    On April 3, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people, according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

     

    Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack but is also checking other versions.

     

      avatar
      Bali Babbali
      To be honest, this issue may be more of an ongoing struggle between supranational entities and nation-states. Talking only about one terrorist organization may miss the point. There is increasingly powerful supranational oligarchy in world, and they have their military, intelligence and financial capabilities. Many seem to grant them full mandate as well, without even knowing who they are or having any mechanism of influence therein. In many sense, this development is worrying. But, as worrying is that of the other side, strong nationalist fall-back. Nobody want to got here back, and for a good reason, still some do try. And fascinatingly it still does have some vitality in it. But, does a nation-state deliver in the world scale today? Not really. We need to have a third way, hopefully something with balanced the two. And hopefully something that can be constructed and deployed in peace. History is, however, not on our side and time is running out too. But, Mr Putin was right when he said some time ago, that 90% of worlds terrorist schemes are backed by CIA. Please think it carefully.
