Asia-Pacific Top Institutes to Attend Education Forum in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — APEC forum will take place in the FEFU for the sixth time. This year the event will focus on the issue of the mutual recognition of academic diplomas in the countries of the region.
APRU was formed in 1997 and comprises 45 leading research universities located in the Pacific region, namely in Australia, Canada, China, Chile, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the United States and the Philippines. It aims at boosting cooperation between universities, and therby contributing to the economic, scientific and cultural development of the region.
