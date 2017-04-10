Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Released From Jail After 15-Day Arrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was released on Monday from jail where he had spent 15 days of administrative arrest for resisting police orders during the March 26 unauthorized rally in Moscow, Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev told Sputnik.

"Navalny was released from the detention facility, today at 2 p.m. [11:00 GMT] his term of sentence came to an end," Kobzev said.

The unauthorized March rally organized by Navalny in the Russian capital gathered about 7,000-8,000 people. Some 600 people, including the opposition activist himself, were detained by the police, according to Head of Moscow's Department of Regional Security and Countering Corruption Vladimir Chernikov.

Following the rally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian law enforcement officials had behaved professionally and all those detained had been held for lawbreaking.