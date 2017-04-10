Register
    Cities of Russia. Gurzuf

    Delegation of Spanish Lawmakers, Businessmen Arrives in Crimea Official

    Russia
    Head of the local office of the Support of Russia (Opora Rossii) organization Sergei Lapenko said that delegation of lawmakers and businessmen from Spain has arrived in Crimea for a week-long visit to explore possibilities within the Crimean market.

    SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) A delegation of lawmakers and businessmen from Spain has arrived in Crimea for a week-long visit to explore possibilities within the Crimean market, head of the local office of the Support of Russia (Opora Rossii) organization Sergei Lapenko told Sputnik on Monday.

    "The delegation is in Crimea already. They are expected to remain here from April 10 to April 15. During this time they will hold a number of meetings with Crimean businessmen, including representatives of the Crimean office of Support of Russia," Lapenko said.

    According to Lapenko, the delegation, which includes President of the Andalucian National Assembly Perdo Altamirano, will be introduced to prospects within a wide range of regional industries, including local wine production, public catering, as tourism, resort and construction.

    "During the next days we will see to the Spanish guests communicate with the Republic’s business community," the official stated.

    This is not the first time a foreign delegation has visited the peninsula. German businessmen and lawmakers visited Crimea in October 2016 and March 2017, and a delegation from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is expected to visit the region by June.

    The Crimean peninsula seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of local voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. Kiev, as well as the European Union and the United States, did not recognize the move and considers the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Free holidays courtesy of invading russians? Did they see the graves of the murdered Tatars? Oh, did russian killers forget to include that in the tour?
