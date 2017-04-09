Railway Traffic in Moscow Resumed Following Train Crash

© Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok Putin Orders to Take All Necessary Measures After Railway Incident in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —The railway traffic on a line in western Moscow was resumed after long distance train, that was heading from Moscow to Belarusian city of Brest, and a suburban train collided, Russian emergencies ministry told Sputnik Sunday.

“The train traffic has been restored,” the ministry said.

On Sunday, two trains clashed in Moscow, two railway cars of suburban train and two railway cars of long-distance train have derailed in the incident as a result. According to the Russian authorities, 20 people were injured and 16 were hospitalized, while 50 people have sought medical attention.

A total of 455 people were present in the long-distance train, while there were four people in a suburban train, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

Among the people, injured in the incident, were foreign citizens and children, six people were hospitalized in critical condition, Russian Minister of Emergencies and Disaster Relief Vladimir Puchkov said.