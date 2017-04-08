Russia Conducts Anti-Cruise Missile Drill on Day of US Attack in Syria (VIDEO)

The cruise missiles were fired by Tu-95MS strategic bombers covered by an escort of Su-30SM fighter jets.
“On the closing day of the exercise, the operators of S-400 and S-300PS air defense systems successfully repelled an attack with multiple cruise missiles,” the EMD press service said in a statement.
A number of ballistic and aerodynamic decoys were also deployed in the imitation attack and were taken out by the crews of S-400, S-300PS and Pantsir-S anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems, the statement added.
The weapon is designed to be able to track and destroy all enemy air objects, including airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles flying at speeds of up to 4,800 m per second; they are also capable of targeting ground objectives.
Designed by the Almaz/Antei Air Defense Concern, and built by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau, the S-400 were introduced into the Russian military in 2007.
As of 2016, Russia had received 39 divisions, or 312 launchers.
Strangely enough, the drill in Buryatia coincided with Thursday night’s launch by the United States of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs.
President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.
Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It looks as if Russia may have destroyed a majority of the Missiles, but 23 or so made it through. The US, like all dictatorships, are claiming 100% success and all missiles impacting exactly where intended. But the damage doesn't reflect a pounding by 60 missiles of the type. But one certainty now is that Donald J. Trump wants to be an enemy of Russia and all other nations not surrendering to any US will. That much we know, and that Trump is either too weak to lead or a liar. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete dump neocon trump, Trump is too weak to lead and is led by the libtards and the traitors in his own party. His son in law has huge influence on him, being from the cabal of the deep state. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And so what? To what end? Who do the Russians think they are fooling with this fake demonstration????
