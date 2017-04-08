Register
    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea

    Russia Conducts Anti-Cruise Missile Drill on Day of US Attack in Syria (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Russia
    355071

    The crews of S-300 and S-400 air defense systems shot down cruise missiles launched by an imaginary enemy during an air defense drill held in Russia’s eastern Buryatia republic, Rossiiskaya Gazeta wrote, citing the Eastern Ministry District press service.

    The cruise missiles were fired by Tu-95MS strategic bombers covered by an escort of Su-30SM fighter jets.

    “On the closing day of the exercise, the operators of S-400 and S-300PS air defense systems successfully repelled an attack with multiple cruise missiles,” the EMD press service said in a statement.

    A number of ballistic and aerodynamic decoys were also deployed in the imitation attack and were taken out by the crews of S-400, S-300PS and Pantsir-S anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems, the statement added.

    S-400 Air Defense Systems
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Mokrushin
    Russian Central Military District Holds First S-400 Missile Launch Exercise
    The S-400 Triumf is Russia's next-generation air defense system, capable of carrying four different types of missiles able to destroy aerial targets at short, medium, long and very-long ranges between 40 and 400 km.

    The weapon is designed to be able to track and destroy all enemy air objects, including airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles flying at speeds of up to 4,800 m per second; they are also capable of targeting ground objectives.

    Designed by the Almaz/Antei Air Defense Concern, and built by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau, the S-400 were introduced into the Russian military in 2007.

    As of 2016, Russia had received 39 divisions, or 312 launchers.

    Strangely enough, the drill in Buryatia coincided with Thursday night’s launch by the United States of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs.

    In this image provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    US Attack on Syria Irresponsible, Could Lead to Global War – German Die Linke Official
    According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.

    President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States

      dump neocon trump
      It looks as if Russia may have destroyed a majority of the Missiles, but 23 or so made it through. The US, like all dictatorships, are claiming 100% success and all missiles impacting exactly where intended. But the damage doesn't reflect a pounding by 60 missiles of the type. But one certainty now is that Donald J. Trump wants to be an enemy of Russia and all other nations not surrendering to any US will. That much we know, and that Trump is either too weak to lead or a liar.
      Robert Klimenkoin reply todump neocon trump(Show commentHide comment)
      dump neocon trump, Trump is too weak to lead and is led by the libtards and the traitors in his own party. His son in law has huge influence on him, being from the cabal of the deep state.
      gbiyanju
      And so what? To what end? Who do the Russians think they are fooling with this fake demonstration????

      After promising (through Konstantin Kosachev, very high ranking Russian government official) not to engage US over Syrian skies when US and west start the (soon to commence) invasion of Syria, there is no more stunts left for Russia to pull.

      It is over for Russia in Syria. Go home and wait for your turn to be invaded by USA!
