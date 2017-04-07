Russia Regards Any Use of Chemical Weapons 'Inadmissible' - Foreign Ministry

© AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy US Actions in Syria Damaging to Chemical Attack Investigation - Bolivia UN Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia considers absolutely inadmissible any use of chemical weapons, those guilty of such crimes must be held responsible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Russia consistently maintains a clear stance that any use of chemical weapons by anybody is absolutely inadmissible under any circumstances, and those guilty of such crimes must be brought to justice," the ministry said in a commentary.

At the same time, the ministry stressed that Russia dismisses accusations against the Syrian government alleging the use of toxic agents, stipulated in the so-called 'Syrian chemical dossier,' as unfounded and "double-standard."

"We urge the UN Security Council to focus on real challenges posed by "chemical" terrorism, and take immediately all necessary steps to counter those challenges," the commentary said.