Suspect in St. Petersburg Metro Blast Pleads Not Guilty in Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Eight people have been detained in connection with the blast that tore through an underground train in the center of St. Petersburg on Monday, killing 14 commuters. The last one was caught on Thursday.

"As of now, there remains a possibility that not all accomplices have been identified," a state investigator said at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow.

Russia’s Investigative Committee named Akbarzhon Jalilov, a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz descent, as the prime suspect. He presumably exploded a bomb in a train going from Sennaya Ploshchad to Tekhnologichesky Institut 2 after planting another one at Ploshchad Vosstaniya station. The charge was defused.