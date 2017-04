MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A suspect in the case of a recent blast in the St. Petersburg subway on Friday pleaded not guilty in court, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"I did not commit this crime," the suspect said.

On Monday, an explosive device blasted in St. Petersburg in a subway train. Another blast that was supposed to take place on the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station was prevented by bomb technicians. The explosion resulted in at least 14 deaths. Following the incident, Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over a terrorist act but the investigators are also looking into other versions.