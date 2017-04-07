Putin, Russian SC Members Qualify US Missile Strike in Syria ss Aggression Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said Putin and Russian Security Council members expressed regret over damage to the Russia-US relations after the US missile strikes in Syria.

"There was a detailed discussion of the situation in Syria after the US missile strikes. Washington's actions were once again qualified as an act of aggression, contrary to international law," Peskov said.

Peskov added that the meeting's participants discussed continuation of the Russian Aerospace Forces' operation in Syria to support the Syrian Armed Forces' antiterrorist operation.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.