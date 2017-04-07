Putin to Discuss US Missile Strikes in Syria With Russian Security Council

"He will hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters.
The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.
"It can be said now that the meeting will be held in connection with the missile strikes that the US carried out overnight on Syria," Peskov specified.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Soon it will be clear if it is President Putin or Pussin. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete End this evil Vladimir, you have to stop the beast , or maybe just maybe are you all on the same side ? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Too late, comrade. You just let the US stepped on you. Now and its cohorts are dying laughing at you! So you're not that strongman and straightforward as the whole world thinks of you. Lately, you recognize Bethlehem as Israel's capital. So now you're also Israel owned? How did those Tomahawks get away in the first place? Possible reasons are: You let them but making some kind of secret agreement or acceptance with the US; The Russian/Syrian military was caught off guard because they had no idea that the favorite tactics of the US military is to strike you when you least expect it, and that's when it's dark, like early in the morning when you're still snoring--it happened in Iraq and elsewhere; the S-300 and S-400 batteries were either "turned off" deliberately or they were useless and defenseless against the Tomahawks; only Putin knows for sure. I greatly admired Putin before but I've lost respect. Russia has gone through all these troubles and expenses of human lives and whatever bombing and saving Syria and just let this happen? Putin doesn't know and forgets the "accidental" bombing and killing more than a hundred Syrian soldiers, injuring hundreds more; the recent "accidental" bombing and killing of hundreds of innocent civilians in Mosul by you know who and it's okay, just like that? And what does he do is nothing but complain to the useless UN-- condemn, blah blah blah and move on, just like that? If I were those countries planning to buy the S-300 or even the S-400 batteries, I would forget it. Useless and defenseless, right? Those Tomahawks went past through them! Personally, it would have been a piece of cake downing those Tomahawks. They're nothing compared to the Kalibr, right? Hmmm. Putin needs to do a lot of explaining. But for now, who are you?
md74
Geraldinebatt
Nats