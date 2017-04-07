US Attack on Syria 'Further Destroy' Russian-US Ties - Russian Foreign Ministry

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Russia Suspends Memorandum With US on Flight Safety in Syria - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest US missile attack on the Sha'irat airfield in Syria further degrades Russian-US relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The actions taken today by the US further destroy Russian-US relations," the ministry said in a statement.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

"Without bothering to figure anything out, the US moved toward a demonstration of strength, to military resistance against a country that is fighting international terrorism," the ministry said.