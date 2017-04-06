Attacks on Police in Russia’s Astrakhan Wrongly Attributed to Daesh

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Investigators of Attack on Police in Astrakhan Seize Extremist Recording

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, a group identified as Islamic radicals by Astrakhan authorities killed two traffic policemen in the southern Russian city. Three Russian Guards were wounded in Astrakhan overnight, while four assailants were killed.

The Amaq news agency, an outlet linked to Daesh, reported the deaths of police officers and the attack on servicemen, leading SITE Intelligence Group, a non-profit tracking extremist organizations, to assume the group had taken responsibility for both attacks. SITE’s take on the event was then picked up by other media.