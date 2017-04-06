EU Parliament Calls on Russia to Free Navalny, Other March 26 Protesters

"The European Parliament urges the Russian authorities to release opposition politician Alexei Navalny and other detained demonstrators," the EU Parliament said in a statement.
Alexey Navalny, an opposition activist who called the demonstrations, was detained for resisting police orders and jailed for 15 days. Moscow security chief Vladimir Chernikov told Sputnik over 600 people had been arrested in the Russian capital last month.
Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier denied allegations that detentions had been unlawful, saying officers had behaved professionally and all those detained had been held for lawbreaking.
