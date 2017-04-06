Russia Prioritizes Nuclear Weapons in Defense Budget Financing

"We choose financing priorities: this is primarily the nuclear weapons complex, the purchase of advanced materiel, as well as the fulfillment of social obligations to the servicemen," Ozerov said at a meeting with military attaches.
During a session of the UN Disarmament Commission in New York on Tuesday, Russia’s UN Mission Charge d’affaires Petr Ilyichev named conditions for Moscow to agree on further reduction of its nuclear potential. He underscored that Russia is working on full implementation of the US-Russia New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).
