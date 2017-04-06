Estonia Resident Pleads Guilty to Collecting Troop Data in Western Russia - FSB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mardaleishvili has been sentenced to 11 years in Russia on charges of espionage, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"During the trial, Mardaleishvili… pleaded guilty to collecting and handing over to representatives of the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs' Internal Security Service state secrets concerning units and formations of the Western Military District for monetary compensation," the FSB said.
He must have had sleepless nights counting the modernized and highly professional Russian forces and all he saw was a fraction of it!
ivanwa88
I wonder if he wrote in his report tell NATO to bugger off there screwed they will never return home like nearly 8 million that tried last time.