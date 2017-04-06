Russian City of Rostov-on-Don Reportedly Hit by Explosion: One Injured

The blast took place in the center of Rostov-on-Don, one person is reportedly injured.
According to the information from the source, a man picked up a suspicious object on the road and it detonated.
В Ростове-на-Дону рядом с лицеем № 5 произошёл взрыв. СМИ сообщают, что сторож (по другим данным — дворник) во время утреннего обхода обнаружил подозрительный предмет, похожий на фонарик, а когда поднял его, то раздался взрыв. Пострадавшему оторвало пальцы руки (другие источники сообщают про ранение живота), его отправили в больницу в тяжёлом состоянии. Занятия на данный момент приостановлены, учеников в лицей не пускают. Присылайте свои фотографии в Директ, а также используйте наш хэштег: #Ростовмойгород. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #vscorostov #rnd #rostov #Ростов #Ростовпапа #Ростовдон #Ростовнадону
"A man picked up a suspicious object on the road, which detonated, the blast tore off his fingers, and he was also got an abdominal wound. The man is hospitalized," the source said.
Another source said that that the accident took place not far from one of the city's schools, its territory is cordoned off, special services are operating on the spot.
Возле пятой гимназии, со стороны Социалистической, произошел взрыв, взорвался пакет в 7 часов утра. Социалистическая перекрыта от 7 Февраля до Кировского. Все спецслужбы там. "Мужчина подобрал на дороге подозрительный предмет, который сдетонировал, ему оторвало пальцы руки, также он получил ранение живота. Мужчина госпитализирован", — сказал источник.
"The incident occurred around 07:00 Moscow time not far from the Socialistskaya street. According to preliminary data, one person is injured — a man whose fingers were shoot off," a source said.
The source explained that the wounded person is a school janitor and the accident took place while he was cleaning the territory around the school. The detonated object was an improvised explosive device disguised as a flashlight.
He specified that the school was suspended, children are not allowed into the building.
Earlier in the week an explosion occurred in St. Petersburg in a subway train car on the stretch between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations. Another blast that was supposed to take place on Ploshchad Vosstaniya station was prevented by bomb technicians.
The Monday explosion claimed the lives of at least 14 people, 55 others remain in hospitals.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Barbaric trash, and I mean John McCain and his kind. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete US 's war against Russia on all fronts has taken a turn for the ugly. We have Syria and the Nazi regime in the ukraine, we have 5-6 Russian diplomat's killed or "heart attacked" in a mere in 4 months period and even more if you count recent killings and homicides against people in one way or the other close to the Kremlin and we have a new wave of terrorist attacks from, no doubt, US supported "moderate rebels/freedom fighters" or whatever description US mainstream are working at at the moment.
jas
Mikhas
All nicely fits in with US's threats/promises on Russians sent home in body bags and killed in droves. No empty threats at all. This is very serious and we can probably expect more cowardly attacks like the US supported Beslan against innocent kids too.
US is a weak beast that see's the multipolar world approaching and their desired "full spectrum dominance" slipping out of their hands.