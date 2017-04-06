Russian City of Rostov-on-Don Reportedly Hit by Explosion: One Injured

The blast took place in the center of Rostov-on-Don, one person is reportedly injured.

According to the information from the source, a man picked up a suspicious object on the road and it detonated.

"A man picked up a suspicious object on the road, which detonated, the blast tore off his fingers, and he was also got an abdominal wound. The man is hospitalized," the source said.

Another source said that that the accident took place not far from one of the city's schools, its territory is cordoned off, special services are operating on the spot.

"The incident occurred around 07:00 Moscow time not far from the Socialistskaya street. According to preliminary data, one person is injured — a man whose fingers were shoot off," a source said.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Memorial Gathering to Take Place at St. Petersburg Metro Station on Thursday

The source explained that the wounded person is a school janitor and the accident took place while he was cleaning the territory around the school. The detonated object was an improvised explosive device disguised as a flashlight.

He specified that the school was suspended, children are not allowed into the building.

Earlier in the week an explosion occurred in St. Petersburg in a subway train car on the stretch between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations. Another blast that was supposed to take place on Ploshchad Vosstaniya station was prevented by bomb technicians.

The Monday explosion claimed the lives of at least 14 people, 55 others remain in hospitals.