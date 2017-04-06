4 Suspects in Killing of Police Officers in Russia's Astrakhan Eliminated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said that four men were wanted for the Tuesday killing of two police officers in Astrakhan. The group of radical Islamists responsible for the murder numbered eight assailants, but two of them had already been detained.

"One of the suspects in the murder of policemen in Astrakhan was eliminated during an attack on a National Guard post, another died after an injury to his back, two others were located and eliminated. All of them were wanted in the case of the murder of police officers. There have been no casualties among National Guard servicemen," a National Guard representative told Sputnik on Thursday.